CRIME STOPPERS: Person who shot at gas station clerk wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning, July 18.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Plank Road at the Kangaroo Express.

Detectives said an individual entered into the Kangaroo Express and fired two shots at the clerk. The bullets hit the plexiglass where the clerk was standing behind.

The person then fled the area on foot, BRPD said.

If you can identify this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

