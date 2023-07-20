CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for shooting that left 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man involved in an alleged shooting that happened on Friday, July 14, officials said.

Jiles Vaughn, 21, is wanted on charges of 2-counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, police said.

According to investigators, Vaughn was involved in a shooting in the parking lot on Greenwell Springs Rd. that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was holding an infant in his arms when he was shot. They confirmed the infant was not injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he survived, police added.

Vaughn has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 139 lbs., and is 6′01″ in height, police added.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

