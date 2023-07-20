Facebook
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Amite River

Emergency officials are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon has been recovered, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Law enforcement said the man appeared to be in his 20s. He was found near the area where he was reported missing.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials received reports around 5:30 p.m. that the man had gone under while swimming near the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

Divers from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office along with rescue teams from other agencies helped with the search.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

