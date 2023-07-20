Baker High upperclassmen offered the opportunity for CNA training through partnership

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker school board unanimously approved a partnership between the district and Rosebud Training Academy.

Baker High School juniors and seniors interested in entering the healthcare field can earn nursing assistant certifications.

“We have to expose students to career based education to get them better prepared for their futures,” explained Dr. Lisa Smothers with Baker school system.

With multiple healthcare facilities in and around the Baker community, certified nursing assistants are in high demand.

According to nurse Vikki Wilbon with Rosebud Training Academy, there are more than 160 job openings for CNAs in East Baton Rouge Parish alone.

“I need them as my colleagues. I need them to love the profession, to go on a be greater,” Wilbon added.

A certified nursing assistant helps patients with direct health care needs often under the supervision of a nurse, working directly with patients and their families.

“They won’t just have any summer job. They will have a commitment in healthcare,” Wilbon continued.

Students will be required to attend training at the academy for three days a week, completing 120 hours with 40 hours of clinical rotations to complete the program.

“They will have to maintain a good GPA in all core areas,” Smothers said.

Anticipated enrollment is at least 17 students with a start date of August 25th.

