Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baker High upperclassmen offered the opportunity for CNA training through partnership

Baker High School, Baker, Louisiana
Baker High School, Baker, Louisiana
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker school board unanimously approved a partnership between the district and Rosebud Training Academy.

Baker High School juniors and seniors interested in entering the healthcare field can earn nursing assistant certifications.

“We have to expose students to career based education to get them better prepared for their futures,” explained Dr. Lisa Smothers with Baker school system.

With multiple healthcare facilities in and around the Baker community, certified nursing assistants are in high demand.

According to nurse Vikki Wilbon with Rosebud Training Academy, there are more than 160 job openings for CNAs in East Baton Rouge Parish alone.

“I need them as my colleagues. I need them to love the profession, to go on a be greater,” Wilbon added.

A certified nursing assistant helps patients with direct health care needs often under the supervision of a nurse, working directly with patients and their families.

“They won’t just have any summer job. They will have a commitment in healthcare,” Wilbon continued.

Students will be required to attend training at the academy for three days a week, completing 120 hours with 40 hours of clinical rotations to complete the program.

“They will have to maintain a good GPA in all core areas,” Smothers said.

Anticipated enrollment is at least 17 students with a start date of August 25th.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Louisiana State University
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach at university after allegedly leaving profanity laced voicemail to state lawmaker
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 20
Weekend rain to help with current heat wave
Plank road shooting
CRIME STOPPERS: Person who shot at gas station clerk wanted by police
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night