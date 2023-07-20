Back To School Teen Summit to empower youth ahead of new school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer vacation is winding down for students, parents, and teachers.

In an effort to get kids prepared to return to the classroom, Sistas of Empowerment, Inc. has teamed up with Safe Havynn Education Center to host the Back To School Teen Summit.

The goal is to empower and encourage young people before the start of a new school year. They will be equipped with important skills for developing healthy relationships, dealing with anger, and improving self-esteem.

The summit will include two full days of empowerment in several areas for youth ages 13-17.

The event will be held Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at the Greenwell Springs Branch Library each day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Topics of discussion include self-esteem, self-discovery, understanding differences in others, effective communication and conflict resolution, foundations of healthy relationships, and navigating and setting healthy boundaries.

According to organizers, students will receive supplies and resources to enhance their back-to-school experience and hear from local empowerment speakers with words of encouragement.

Lunch and snacks are provided each day. All students that attend both days will be entered to win a free laptop.

Registration and a signed permission slip are required for each attendee.

Students are required to attend both days to qualify for all giveaways.

The empowerment speaker list includes Councilman Darryl Hurst, Dr. James Gilmore, Lloyd Benson Jr., Dana Buckley, Keyandra Hall, and Aven Harrison.

Back To School Teen Summit (Sistars of Empowerment, Inc.)

