2 more people arrested for shooting after body dumped at BREC Park

Gregory Williams, Christopher Smith
Gregory Williams, Christopher Smith(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department have made two additional arrests following a shooting that left a man dead at a park early Saturday morning.

RELATED: Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set

Gregory Williams, 45, and Christopher Smith, 23, were both arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of Christopher Holden.

Holden’s girlfriend, Janice Frazier, was already arrested in connection with the crime on Tuesday, July 18. She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Authorities said Holden was found dead just before 7:20 a.m. at a BREC Park located at 801 South Flannery Rd. Saturday, July 15.

Detectives believe Holden was shot in or near an apartment located on Blvd De Province Friday, July 14, and then brought to the BREC Park.

According to BRPD, Williams was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, and Smith was charged with accessory to second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Both men were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

