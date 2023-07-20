2 men facing drug charges following bust in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested on several drug charges Tuesday, July 18 in St. Helena Parish.

According to deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tico Woods, 42, and Byron Jackson, 31 were taken into custody after law enforcement allegedly discovered them with cash, drugs, and weapons.

The sheriff’s office added Tico Woods and Byron Jackson was arrested and charged with:

1 count Aggravated Flight from an officer.

1 count Resisting an officer by Flight on foot.

1 count of Illegal possession of a firearm.

1 count illegal carry of firearms in possession CDS.

4 count of possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS.

4 count possession With the intent to Distribute Scheduled 2 CDS.

1 count creation or operation of a Clandestine Laboratory.

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.