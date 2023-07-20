Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 men facing drug charges following bust in St. Helena Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested on several drug charges Tuesday, July 18 in St. Helena Parish.

According to deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tico Woods, 42, and Byron Jackson, 31 were taken into custody after law enforcement allegedly discovered them with cash, drugs, and weapons.

The sheriff’s office added Tico Woods and Byron Jackson was arrested and charged with:

  • 1 count Aggravated Flight from an officer.
  • 1 count Resisting an officer by Flight on foot.
  • 1 count of Illegal possession of a firearm.
  • 1 count illegal carry of firearms in possession CDS.
  • 4 count of possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS.
  • 4 count possession With the intent to Distribute Scheduled 2 CDS.
  • 1 count creation or operation of a Clandestine Laboratory.
  • 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

La. taxpayers have August deadline to claim state tax refunds
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
RRB Charity Softball Tournament & concerts draw closer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: 3 ejected, 1 killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
Back To School Teen Summit to empower youth ahead of new school year