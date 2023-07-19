Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arrest records show Janice Frazier, 42, has been set a bond of $1.1 million after being arrested in connection with the deaths of her boyfriend and former boyfriend.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting is facing a separate murder charge for an incident that happened in 2021, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said, Janice Frazier, 42, was arrested for the shooting death of Emanie Anderson Jr. that took place on October 14, 2021, in the 9200 block of Hyacinth Avenue near Staring Lane.

Janice Frazier, 42 (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Law enforcement confirmed Frazier and Anderson were in a relationship. Authorities added Frazier admitted to killing Anderson.

Edward Hayes, Anderson’s best friend, said the confession came as no surprise.

“God can come down here right now, and I would’ve bet my life, even before this happened that she was the one that killed EJ. Not another soul but her,” said Hayes.

Investigators said there was no physical evidence, surveillance video, or enough witness testimony to charge Frazier with a crime until her confession.

Friends told us the warning signs were there.

“That was the crazy thing that he had just told us a week prior that she was trying to kill him,” said Hayes.

“I hate to say it, but he was one of those street guys who didn’t believe in calling the police. I begged EJ to call the police to get a restraining order, get a paper trail before something bad happens. Him not doing it didn’t quite work out in his favor,” said Toliver Hayes, Anderson’s other friend.

Frazier was already in custody for the shooting death of Christopher Holden, 34 on Tuesday, July 18, when BRPD made the announcement about her connection to Anderson’s case.

Police confirmed Frazier and Holden were also in a relationship at the time of his death.

Authorities said Holden was found dead just before 7:20 a.m. at a BREC Park located at 801 South Flannery Rd. Saturday, July 15.

Detectives believe Holden was shot in or near an apartment located on Blvd De Province Friday, July 14, and then brought to the BREC Park.

Frazier was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

