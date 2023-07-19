Facebook
Vacant house fire under investigation for arson, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant home caught fire on Wednesday morning, July 19.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. to East Polk Street where they found fire blowing out the windows of a vacant home. While they were able to contain it to the rear of the house, the rest of the home received heavy smoke damage, added firefighters.

No one lived in the home, but it did have utilities, officials confirmed.

Investigators said the fire was ruled as arson.

Anyone with information about this fire should contact BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

