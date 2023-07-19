Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Search underway on the Amite River

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials received reports around 5:30 p.m. that the man had gone under while swimming near the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

Drivers from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are staging along with rescue teams from other agencies to help with the search.

No other details were released at this time.

This is an ongoing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Matt Rambo skills camp
Pro Lacrosse player Matt Rambo visits BR to run skills camp
Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.
LSU Student Food Pantry getting more than $68K from Rocco’s for winning Jello Shot Challenge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories continue until weekend rain arrives
Shawn Briscoe inamate attack
Inmate prevails in prison attack lawsuit