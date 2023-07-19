Search underway on the Amite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials received reports around 5:30 p.m. that the man had gone under while swimming near the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

Drivers from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are staging along with rescue teams from other agencies to help with the search.

No other details were released at this time.

This is an ongoing story.

