Overnight shooting in Baton Rouge leaves 1 person in critical condition

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesman with BRPD said officers were notified of shots being fired in the area. Police found a gunshot victim that was taken to a hospital in the area.

Emergency officials added the victim appears to be in critical condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

