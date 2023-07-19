Facebook
New fitness court opening in Baker

Baker national fitness court
Baker national fitness court(National Fitness Campaign)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A new fitness court in Baker is bringing fitness, art, dance, yoga, and more to the area.

The grand opening is Wednesday, July 19 at the Martin Luther King Park. The address is 3325 Groom Road.

The National Fitness Challenge (NFC) Fitness Court Studio is designed for adults of all ages and features equipment that targets seven movements for your everyday workout. A free app will also be provided to help you access your fitness level and training tools.

As part of the grand opening, officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and equipment demonstrations by local fitness professional, Iyanna Alexander.

More information can be found by downloading the app (available in both iOS and Android in the App Store or the Google Play Store). You can also find out more by checking out the NFC YouTube channel here.

