Man pleads guilty to trading drugs for nude photos of minor, officials say

The following is a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On last week, James Gregoire of 122 A N Curtis St. Pierre Part, LA, age 67, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Attempted Pornography Involving Juveniles. Gregoire was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

James Gregoire (Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)

In April 2022, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Detectives received information indicating that James Gregoire was providing narcotics to a juvenile and engaging in inappropriate conversations. Detectives interviewed the juvenile in question who advised that Gregoire would trade illegal narcotics for nude photographs and on several occasions made sexual propositions in exchange for narcotics. Detectives were able to develop cause to obtain a search warrant for Gregoire’s residence. Upon executing the search warrant at Gregoire’s residence and conducting forensic cell phone examinations, detectives were able to confirm the events. Gregoire was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, Gregoire was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

RELATED: Assumption deputies arrest man for child sex-related crimes, drug offenses

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.