Man killed in overnight shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man taken to a hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge has died, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesman with BRPD said officers were notified of shots being fired in the area. Police found a gunshot victim that was taken to a hospital in the area.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

