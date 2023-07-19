Facebook
Man dead after being in critical condition from overnight shooting, officials say

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after being taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesman with BRPD said officers were notified of shots being fired in the area. Police found a gunshot victim that was taken to a hospital in the area.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.(WAFB)

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

