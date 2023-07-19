Facebook
LSU Student Food Pantry getting more than $68K from Rocco’s for winning Jello Shot Challenge

Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.
Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - It appears the LSU Student Food Pantry will be getting a donation of $68,888 from Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina in Omaha after breaking the College World Series Jello Shot record, according to Twitter.

Tiger fans purchased 68,888 Jello shots during the span of the College World Series.

According to a tweet from Rocco’s, $142,464 in donations are headed to campus food banks of the participating teams, as well as the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska.

CWS Jello Shot Challenge.
CWS Jello Shot Challenge.(CWS Jello Shot Challenge Twitter)

WAFB Streaming
