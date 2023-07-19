LSP: 3 ejected, 1 killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that ejected three, and left one dead on Tuesday night, July 18.

James Ard, 22, of Holden died on the scene.

According to troopers, a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling north on LA 441. They added the driver of the Beetle exited the roadway, and hit a tree. The impact caused all occupants of the car to be ejected from the vehicle.

Ard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The other two occupants, who also weren’t wearing seatbelts, were transported to the hospital with “severe injuries,” according to LSP.

Deputies said they do not know which occupant was the driver at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.