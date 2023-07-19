LPSO uses real-world scenarios to train its academy class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearing the end of their six months in the academy, cadets with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are using this week to prove their skills before graduation.

The next time a major storm rolls through Livingston Parish, the cadets will be there to help clean up the mess left behind and keep you safe while doing it.

“Throughout the week we’ve been giving them scenarios from, we had a mock escape yesterday, rescue swims, boat rescues, to debris cleanup. It’s something different every day,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

One of the simulations included a roadway blocked by downed tree limbs, tree trunks, and power lines.

“We don’t know if somebody’s going to be getting saved on the other end or what’s the most efficient way to cut a tree down,” said Breanna Gurzynski, a cadet with the LPSO. “There’s a lot to it so for us to get that training is a big ordeal. It definitely helps using the practicals they set up for us,” the cadet added.

“We want to make sure to put them through the ultimate test which obviously the ultimate test is a real-life scenario, right?” said the sheriff. “So we just want to make sure we do the best we can before we put them out on the street,” he added.

Not able to see their family all week, the cadets sleep in the training facility and are up, generally from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“It helps us prepare for what a real storm is like,” said Gurzynski. “We don’t get to see our family during that time so it gives us that realistic idea of what it’s going to feel like.”

As realistic as it seems, the main goal is to make sure the cadets are familiar with everything so that mistakes are not made when it really counts.

“We spend a lot of time making sure they understand, they know it, and look, it’s all about safety,” said the cadet. “We want to make sure we do the best we can for the citizens of Livingston Parish.”

Today’s weather disaster simulations are just one part of sheriff week.

They’ll continue through the week working to craft their skills before graduation.

