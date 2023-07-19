Inmate prevails in prison attack lawsuit

The following news release is from Most & Associates attorney David Lanser

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, a federal judge ruled in favor of a Louisiana inmate on all of the inmate’s claims against a former state corrections officer.

The lawsuit involved a February 3, 2018 incident at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. At approximately 5:35 a.m. on that morning, inmate Shawn Briscoe was attacked by another inmate. Security camera footage showed that correctional officer Dallas Stewart went to the tier window and watched as Briscoe was stabbed and burned.

Despite witnessing the attack, Stewart did nothing to intervene, call for help, or provide medical assistance to Briscoe. When Briscoe asked her for help, Stewart told Briscoe to “take your licks.” The video shows that after the attack, Stewart turned to another guard and made a stabbing motion with her hand to show what had happened.

As a result, Briscoe did not receive medical attention for his burns or stab wounds until approximately 8:45 a.m., after Stewart’s shift had ended.

Briscoe sued Stewart in federal court in the Middle District of Louisiana. On July 10, 2023, the parties held a trial in front of Judge Shelly Dick. On July 18, 2023, Judge Dick issued her ruling from the bench. She determined that the plaintiff Shawn Briscoe won on all claims, including his federal constitutional claims, his state constitutional claim, and his state-law claim.

Judge Dick explained that she found the video persuasive and Briscoe’s testimony to be credible, including his statement that Stewart had labeled him a rat shortly before he was attacked.

Judge Dick found Stewart’s “shifting” explanations of why she watched through the window to be not credible. (Stewart at various points in the lawsuit had said that she heard a commotion, or heard beds moving, or heard snack wrappers opening, or smelled smoke, or heard a fire alarm.)

Accordingly, Judge Dick awarded Briscoe damages, attorneys fees, and costs.

David Lanser, the attorney at Most & Associates who led the representation of Mr. Briscoe, commented: “Freedom from violence is a human right, but it is one rarely afforded to people who are incarcerated. It is a relief to see a rare instance of accountability, as prison officials are routinely let off the hook for failing the people who rely on them for safety and care.”

Attached is plaintiff’s pre-trial proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law, as well as the judge’s ruling. And here is the video showing the attack and the guard watching.

