Heat advisories, near-record highs to continue through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s more of the same in our weather today, with another Heat Advisory in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 19 (WAFB)

Highs will again climb into the upper 90s, with heat index values peaking near or a little above 110 degrees. I’m forecasting a high of 99 degrees for Baton Rouge, which would break the record of 98 degrees set in 1918.

And today is largely expected to remain dry across the area.

Little Change Through Friday

Heat Advisories are likely to continue through at least Friday as a high pressure dome remains parked overhead. Highs will top out in the upper 90s for most, with peak heat index values staying near 110 degrees. Little to no rainfall is expected through the end of the week.

Pattern Flip This Weekend

The high pressure dome will start to shift westward by Saturday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. It looks as though we’ll stay mainly dry into at least mid-afternoon on Saturday, which will still allow highs to reach the upper 90s for many. However, good rain chances are expected late in the day as the front gets closer.

Showers and t-storms are likely on Sunday as the front stalls just to our north. Increased cloud cover and an earlier start to the rains should keep highs in the low 90s. We could see some locally heavy rainfall from late Saturday into Sunday.

Extended Outlook

Scattered storms will continue into at least the first part of next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Drier and somewhat hotter weather then looks to return for the second half of the week, with upper 90s once again becoming possible.

