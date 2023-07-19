Free dental care offered through BR area clinic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inside the St. Vincent de Paul clinic sits a room equipped for dental care.

“We just provide the space and they come in. It’s a triage area,” Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul explained.

The BRAVO (Baton Rouge Area Volunteers) program turns to two in-house dentists who volunteer their services. Twice a week and free of charge, they provide initial screenings and X-rays.

“We screen them, examine them, then refer them for treatment,” retired dentist Dr. Douglas Strickland added.

Strickland says a community survey showed lower-income residents were lacking access to affordable dental services.

“We set this up and we contact emergency rooms. They refer people to us,” continued Strickland.

After initial screenings, patients in need of additional dental work are referred to a network of more than a dozen area dentists.

Their services are also done free of charge for patients who are uninsured.

The bravo team says they are committed to meeting the gap in dental care.

“They come together to give up their time and talent. That is thousands of dollars of free care in their offices,” explained Acaldo.

Dr. Strickland has seen patients at St. Vincent de Paul for 10 years now.

He says his hope for the program is to expand, to even more patients, and reduce the need for more extensive treatment.

Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis and by appointment only.

Click HERE and HERE to learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.