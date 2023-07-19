Accused Family Dollar thief wanted

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing from Family Dollar.

Police said on Tuesday, July 18, the man allegedly stole $350 worth of items from a store in Baker.

(Baker Police Department)

According to law enforcement, he was last seen headed northbound on Hwy. 19 in a grey Honda coupe with a pink “H” on the front. There are also pink accessories hanging from the windshield of the car.

Anyone with information about the pictured individual is asked to contact the Baker Police Criminal Investigation Division at 225-775-6000 Ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

