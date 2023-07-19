17th Annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser to benefit kids in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again! The 17th Annual Celebrity Waiter event will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge.

WAFB’s Tisha Powell and Jay Grymes will serve as Celebrity Waiters.

Held since 2006, the event works to raise funds to help provide the services the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center (BRCAC) offers to the many child abuse victims and their families within East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

The Celebrity Waiter event is the main fundraiser for the BRCAC.

Hundreds of local celebrities compete for tips and bragging rights for a great cause.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.