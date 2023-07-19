Facebook
17th Annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser to benefit kids in need

WAFB's Tisha Powell and Jay Grymes will serve as Celebrity Waiters in this year's fundraiser.
WAFB's Tisha Powell and Jay Grymes will serve as Celebrity Waiters in this year's fundraiser.(Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again! The 17th Annual Celebrity Waiter event will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge.

WAFB’s Tisha Powell and Jay Grymes will serve as Celebrity Waiters.

Click here to buy tickets

Held since 2006, the event works to raise funds to help provide the services the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center (BRCAC) offers to the many child abuse victims and their families within East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

The Celebrity Waiter event is the main fundraiser for the BRCAC.

Hundreds of local celebrities compete for tips and bragging rights for a great cause.

Click here for more information.

