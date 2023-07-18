Workshop to focus on addressing violence in BR community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced there will be a two-day workshop dedicated to addressing the issue of gun violence in the Baton Rouge community happening Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19.

The initiative is called the Community Safety Planning Lab.

The workshop will take place on the 4th floor of the Downtown River Center Branch Library from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Community Safety Planning Lab (Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

Organizers say the primary objective is to facilitate actionable strategies that enable community stakeholders and municipal government to effectively combat violence in neighborhoods.

Through interactive sessions, panel discussions, and collaborative exercises, the Community Safety Planning Lab will encourage participants to share their experiences, perspectives, and existing public safety plans and resources in Baton Rouge. The inclusive environment aims to foster mutual learning and cultivate a collective understanding of effective community-driven solutions to violence.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to plan with and get feedback from influential leaders and experts actively involved in addressing violence nationwide. Notable national partners, including the Community Based Public Safety Collective, Cities United, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Equal Justice USA, Health Resources in Action, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Criminal Justice Action Fund, will provide valuable insights and remarks either virtually or in person.

To ensure a diverse range of perspectives, the workshop invites individuals and organizations involved in community development, public safety, social justice, and related fields to register for the event.

Participants will be provided with lunch during the workshop sessions.

