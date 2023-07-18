Facebook
Vacant house fire under investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant house fire in Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 18.

It happened in the 2100 block of North Blvd. near Convention Street around midnight.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the boarded-up home about 50% involved with fire.

Several large trees near the home were also burning, crews said. It started to extend to a closed commercial structure next to the burning house.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to determine the cause of the fire.

BRPD and EMS also responded to the scene.

