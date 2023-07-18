Suspect wanted on charge of accessories after the fact for attempted 2nd-degree murder

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect.

Detectives said the suspect, Elizabeth Street, 44, is wanted on a charge of accessories after the fact for attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 490-8599. Anonymous tips can be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.