Recycling pilot project launched at 4 La. state parks

Let Louisiana Shine program
Let Louisiana Shine program(Louisiana Office of State Parks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A recycling pilot project for plastic bottles and aluminum cans has been launched at four Louisiana state parks.

The announcement came from the Louisiana Office of State Parks and Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The program has been rolled out at the Tickfaw State Park, the Fountainebleau State Park, the Bogue Chitto State Park, and the Fairview-Riverside state park.

“Litter impacts Louisiana in so many ways hurting the environment, quality of life, and economic development,” Nungesser said. “By providing park visitors with recycling bins where they are using cans and plastic-drink bottles, we hope to not only prevent these items from entering waterways and roadways but also reduce the amount of recyclable material going to landfills.”

Officials said aluminum cans and #1 PET plastic bottles will be collected, sorted, and recorded twice a week.

Data from the program will be used to potentially roll out the program to other Louisiana state parks in the future.

