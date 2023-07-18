Rain chances diminish as near-record highs return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide today, with highs expected to soar into the upper 90s, and heat index values expected to peak near or a little above 110 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 18 (WAFB)

I’m forecasting a high of 99 degrees for Baton Rouge, which would tie a record set all the way back in 1908. Rain chances are next to nil today as high pressure reestablishes itself overhead.

Oppressive Heat Continues Through the Week

Little change is expected through Friday as the high pressure dome remains situated nearby. Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat index values peaking near or a little above 110 degrees on any given day. I’ve got us mainly dry through Thursday, with a slight chance of showers by Friday.

Weekend Relief

A weak cold front is expected to approach over the weekend, delivering much better chances for rainfall. Saturday’s highs may still hit the upper 90s in some areas, but highs should be held into the low 90s by Sunday.

Rain chances will run 60%-70% from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Extended Outlook

Pretty good rain chances look to continue into the first part of next week before a drier and somewhat hotter pattern returns by the mid part of the week. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging 1.0″-2.5″ across most of our area into early next week, with locally higher amounts possible. Most of that is expected to fall this weekend into early next week.

