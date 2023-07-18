Pearl River man convicted of child rape faces mandatory life sentence

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Pearl River man faces life in prison after being convicted Tuesday (July 18) of raping a preteen child and sexually abusing two other juveniles in St. Tammany Parish.

Doyle Glaze Jr., 46, was found guilty as charged of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, two counts of aggravated crime against nature of victims under 13, and one count of aggravated crime against nature of a victim under 18. Prosecutors from District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said the sexual abuse occurred on multiple occasions between January 2015 and August 2019.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Glaze in October 2020, after sexual images were discovered on the phone of a victim who was then 8 years old. That victim described being raped and sexually abused by Glaze on multiple occasions, and the two older victims later told detectives of being fondled and sexually molested by him as well.

Glaze was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, in Picayune, Miss.

The three victims testified at trial, identifying Glaze as their abuser and saying they had endured the sexual abuse in silence out of fear of Glaze’s harsh treatment and threats. One victim testified that Glaze would “beat me if I told,” while another told jurors that Glaze had ordered, “Come here or I’ll shoot you.”

The juvenile victims said Glaze would impose punishments that included whipping them with a belt, forcing them to kneel on rice for hours, and being locked inside a hot room in a trailer. Prosecutors said caseworks from the state Department of Children and Family Services had been called to Glaze’s home on two occasions.

Glaze’s defense attorney told jurors that the children had been coached for child custody purposes. Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Dover, who prosecuted the case with ADA Doug Freeze, told the panel, “This case isn’t about custody because no one was seeking the kids. These victims need you 12 to believe them, make them safe so they know that nothing else will happen to them.”

District Judge Vincent Lobello will impose Glaze’s mandatory lifetime prison term at a sentencing hearing set for Oct. 23.

