‘No matter what it takes:’ St. George organizers will appeal decision to La. Supreme Court, start process over if necessary

ST. GEORGE, La. (WAFB) - After an appeals court denied the incorporation of the City of St. George on Friday, July 14, lawyers said they will now appeal this decision all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The frustration was visible inside Woodlawn Baptist Church, as the St. George transition district held its first meeting since being denied the ability to incorporate once again.

“This is judicial overreach. And when you can’t find it your way, you find some way to get out of it. The loophole was the letter and the word A-N-D, and,” said State Rep. Rick Edmonds (R), district 66.

“To me it makes no sense. Why go after the petition as being invalid, when it was already validated by the secretary of state, the governor, and the registrar of voters,” said Tommy Doran, a supporter of the St. George movement.

On Friday, Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal denied the ability for the City of St. George to become a reality.

“Elections have consequences, elections have meaning, our country was founded based on self-determination, and we did that, and now elected officials are telling us no. I mean, it kind of feels like the birth of America, and that is kind of where we are, so yeah, we are upset,” said Andrew Murrell, spokesperson for the City of St. George, and also a member of the legal team.

It appears the ruling that came down Friday is similar to previous ones, regarding the question of whether or not, the City of St. George can provide services for future residents.

On page 24 of the ruling, the document said, “Although the petition listed the services that would be

provided, the petition did not provide the necessary information to place citizens of

the area to be incorporated on notice of a plan for the provision of those services.”

“Our plan of government and services was on the petition for incorporation. That petition that over 17,000 people signed and voted on, that was available to read for over two years,” said Murrell.

Organizers said their legal fees are now approaching 7 digits.

State Representative Rick Edmonds represents a lot of the area and said he now may look to review the whole process of incorporation across Louisiana in the state legislature next year.

“To protect people that want to go through the entire process correctly, have it sealed and signed by everybody, which is what St. George did, and if that’s not enough, then we probably need to look at the statute,” said Rep. Edmonds.

As for what’s next, organizers have 30 days to file an appeal to the State Supreme Court.

“We are absolutely appealing to the Louisiana Supreme Court, taking a writ, we are absolutely going to continue going no matter what happens, whether we are a city at that point, or if we got to start over, we will start over. We are not done until there is a City of St. George, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, no matter how much it takes,” said Murrell.

