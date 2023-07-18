Neighbors argue over newly proposed event center on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A battle is brewing between dozens of Baton Rouge neighbors over a newly proposed event center.

Michael McDowell, the project’s developer, is aiming to build an events center near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Alder Drive.

McDowell said the purpose of the project is to build a space to hold wedding receptions and other events. He added there aren’t any other comparable venues of that kind on that side of Baton Rouge.

McDowell and his team went in front of the EBR Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, July 17, to request a conditional use permit to move forward with the project. This is a necessary step since the proposed site is inside a residential neighborhood.

“I, my neighbors, all of us, are in full support of this project,” said one supporter.

However, other neighbors claimed this would heavily increase traffic, reduce their quality of life, and negatively impact the area.

“This is a big blow to my gut I will tell you. I am very opposed,” one woman said.

“We just bought a new home. Had we known this was coming up to us, we would not have bought this property,” another opponent said. “We don’t want this next to us.”

Supporters of the project feel that’s not the case.

“Having something there of that nature affecting us, we don’t see a negative effect on our neighborhood,” one supporter said.

After both sides made their case, the Planning Commission decided to vote against the project.

Commission Members stated that the developers met every standard to fulfill the project, but many felt the neighbors’ concerns were too big to ignore.

“It’s not to hurt anybody, it’s to figure out what’s the best use,” said Jack Whitehead, who opposed the project.

Whitehead said he’s not completely against the idea, he would just like to see it somewhere else.

“It can go right down the street and pay for a commercial property instead of trying to squeeze this on a residential property,” said Whitehead.

The plan will now go before the Metro Council for a final vote on August 16, but project leaders believe there’s still a chance to get the job done in the place they want.

“I think this is a long way from being over,” said McDowell. “If it ends up being some other type of commercial use, I think that’s unfortunate for the area, and I think our Metro Council men and women will vote in support for the best thing in the area.”

