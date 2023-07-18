Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of masturbating in front of minor arrested

Nicholas Freiberger
Nicholas Freiberger(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after being accused of masturbating in front of a minor.

Nicholas Freiberger was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Nicholas Freiberger
Nicholas Freiberger(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

An arrest report shows the incident happened on June 6, 2023.

The incident was reported to the victim’s mother after it happened.

According to jail documents, Freiberger admitted to the mother that he masturbated in front of the victim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.
Girlfriend accused of killing boyfriend; body dumped at BREC Park
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Catholic High School Football hosted its youth camp for local 3rd-6th graders on Monday night.
Emery Jones Jr. returns to Catholic High School to coach at youth football camp
Back to school
BACK TO SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Birth control (file photo)
YOUR HEALTH: Birth control and breast cancer link
The left lane has reopened after both lanes were previously closed, completely shutting down...
Accident causing delays on I-10 eastbound at Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge