Man accused of masturbating in front of minor arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after being accused of masturbating in front of a minor.

Nicholas Freiberger was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Nicholas Freiberger (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

An arrest report shows the incident happened on June 6, 2023.

The incident was reported to the victim’s mother after it happened.

According to jail documents, Freiberger admitted to the mother that he masturbated in front of the victim.

