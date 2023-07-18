Facebook
LPSO: Shot fired in parking lot of Watson Walmart; 1 arrested

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested after a shot was fired in the parking lot of the Watson Walmart on the evening of Monday, July 17, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to LPSO, Aristeo Borders, 18, is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The incident happened after a verbal fight between Borders and four others in the parking lot area, according to deputies. They added that an investigation revealed the shot was fired into the air.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

