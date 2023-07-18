Facebook
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving

Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a packed room, members of law enforcement from across the state were recognized for their work protecting our community from substance-impaired drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognized over 60 officers with collectively over 2,500 arrests.

“It shows statewide how important this is. It shows how many people care,” said Steven Reed with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Reed received a gold award for racking up over 170 DWI arrests just last year alone.

“It shows progress and hopefully I’m making a change, added Reed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37 people a day are killed in alcohol-related crashes. That is one person every 39 minutes.

“It’s life changing. You see children and parents. You see people who are just trying to do their daily tasks,” Reed continued.

Reed says he understands the irony behind the honor. He would rather not see drunk drivers on the road than have to make that arrest.

“In 2023, there is Uber and Lyft. There is no excuse,” Reed explained.

Reed is part of the BRPD DWI task force.

They patrol after dark, enforcing laws related to impaired driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. It consists of three full-time officers and 15 part-time officers.

It’s funded by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

It’s a team effort to keep the streets safe.

“There is uniform patrol, detectives, and administration. We all work together to make my job easier,” Reed said.

