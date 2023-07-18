Get hired! Find multiple job opportunities at career expo in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a job or just want to network with folks, you can go to a career expo on Tuesday, July 18 in Walker.

It’s happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Northshore Technical Community College.

Opportunities Unleashed: Open House and Career Expo is an event inviting business and industry partners to recruit employees.

Officials said the open house is also for the community and anyone who is interested in learning more about what community and technical college has to offer.

Organizers will draw two people’s names who enroll for the Fall 2023 semester to receive a $250 scholarship towards tuition or workforce development registration.

This comes as the U.S. Labor Department added more than 200,000 jobs last month.

