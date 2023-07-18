Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies search for man accused of stealing rims from business

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives...
Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives at 225-490-5899(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent theft.

According to WBRSO, the man entered the property of a local business and took several rims valued at over $1,000.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives at 225-490-5899 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.
Girlfriend accused of killing boyfriend; body dumped at BREC Park
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
Vacant house fire under investigation
NTCC Career Expo & Open House happening
Get hired! Find multiple job opportunities at career expo in Walker
Attend this career expo and open house