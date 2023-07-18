Deputies search for man accused of stealing rims from business

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent theft.

According to WBRSO, the man entered the property of a local business and took several rims valued at over $1,000.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives at 225-490-5899 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

