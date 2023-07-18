Facebook
Creole Caviar

In Thailand, sriracha sauce is often eaten in soups, on eggs, or burgers and is even used in jams, lollipops, and cocktails.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Thailand, sriracha sauce is often eaten in soups, on eggs, or burgers and is even used in jams, lollipops, and cocktails. Here, I’ve added sriracha and lime juice to give this summer side dish a zesty kick.

Ingredients:

2 (16-ounce) bags of frozen black-eyed peas, thawed

1 (15.5-ounce) can golden hominy, drained

1 (15.5-ounce) can white hominy, drained

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup olive oil

3 tbsps sriracha hot sauce

1½ tbsps honey

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

3 plum tomatoes, cored and diced

2 jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded and diced

1 small red onion, peeled and diced

⅓ cup chopped cilantro, leaves and stems

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, oil, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Add minced garlic, tomatoes, peppers, onion, peas, and hominies, tossing to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but no longer than overnight. To serve, add cilantro and enjoy!

