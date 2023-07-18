Facebook
Body, car recovered in Bayou Sorrel after car goes into water earlier on Monday

Body, car recovered in Bayou Sorrel after car goes into water
Body, car recovered in Bayou Sorrel after car goes into water(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a car that went into Bayou Sorrel with someone reportedly inside.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi stated “We have recovered the car and body of the driver. We are notifying next of kin. I want to thank our deputies, citizens and BRPD dive team for their help.”

said witnesses told deputies that a man took his car to a boat landing, then drove it right into the water at around 12:20 p.m.

Stassi said deputies believe they have found the vehicle, but are waiting on a dive team to help them pull it out of the water.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, including the Bayou Sorrel / Bayou Pigeon Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

