Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lawmakers vote to override veto on bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care

Lawmakers are one step closer to overturning the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have voted to overturn the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.

The La. House of Representatives and the La. State Senate both voted on Tuesday, July 18, to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 648, which prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child, that includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

RELATED: Veto override session starts Tuesday; what will be the focus?

Both bills to discuss sexual orientation in classrooms and the requirement for teachers to use the birth pronouns of students failed their override vote in the House.

Also advancing to the Senate is a vetoed bill about COVID vaccines in schools and one that would prohibit foreign governments from purchasing American farmland.

A bill to update voter rolls failed a vote to be overridden.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care advances in veto session
Pearl River's Doyle Glaze Jr., 46, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence after being...
Pearl River man convicted of child rape faces mandatory life sentence
Elizabeth Street
Suspect wanted on charge of accessories after the fact for attempted 2nd-degree murder
Second winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge