2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Tara Trojans
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nowhere to go but up for the Tara Trojans and second-year head coach Reginald Ware.
Who made the jump from Westdale Middle to the high school ranks a year ago, but Tara was 0-10 and lost seven of those games by a combined score of 307-to-28.
In the spring game at Albany, the coach’s son came up with a big interception right after that halftime break, showing signs that the junior defensive back is ready to make good on achieving his goal.
Another guy they’re counting on is just a sophomore, linebacker Eldon Spears, who sacrificed his body for a big hit in the backfield moments later.
The defense appears to be ahead of the offense, but Ware says everybody’s buying in.
Even a guy who’d rather be playing defense, junior safety Adrian Coleman agreeing to play quarterback in a short passing game, run-heavy attack.
