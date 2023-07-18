Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Tara Trojans

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Tara Trojans and second-year head coach Reginald Ware.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nowhere to go but up for the Tara Trojans and second-year head coach Reginald Ware.

Who made the jump from Westdale Middle to the high school ranks a year ago, but Tara was 0-10 and lost seven of those games by a combined score of 307-to-28.

In the spring game at Albany, the coach’s son came up with a big interception right after that halftime break, showing signs that the junior defensive back is ready to make good on achieving his goal.

Another guy they’re counting on is just a sophomore, linebacker Eldon Spears, who sacrificed his body for a big hit in the backfield moments later.

The defense appears to be ahead of the offense, but Ware says everybody’s buying in.

Even a guy who’d rather be playing defense, junior safety Adrian Coleman agreeing to play quarterback in a short passing game, run-heavy attack.

