VIDEO: Zachary police search for stolen truck

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Zachary Police Department need the public’s help locating a stolen truck.

According to police, the white Ford F250 was stolen within the city limits of Zachary around 4 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023.

Police confirmed the truck was last seen traveling north on La. Hwy. 964 or Old Scenic Highway.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1992 or send them a message on Facebook.

You can also email the case detective at gtravis@zacharyp.org.

