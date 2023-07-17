Storms possible again today, then drier and very hot through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected again today as we remain situated on the eastern flank of a high pressure dome centered to our west.

It will still get plenty hot in most areas before rains develop, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

Heat index values are expected to peak in the 105°-110° range for most but could go a bit higher in areas that stay dry longer. The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the western half of our viewing area, including Baton Rouge.

More Heat Through the Week

The high pressure dome quickly builds eastward tomorrow and remains in place through the end of the workweek. With that in mind, rain chances will be limited once we get beyond today, generally running less than 20% through at least Thursday. Highs in the upper 90s will be common, with triple digits possible on any given day. The heat index will again climb to 110° or above, leading to additional Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings.

More Relief Next Weekend

The high pressure dome shifts westward by next weekend and a weak cold front may actually approach from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will return and should deliver some relief from the heat. Saturday’s highs are still forecast to reach the upper 90s but should fall into the low to mid 90s from Sunday into early next week. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows areas near and north of the interstates generally getting an inch or less of rainfall, while areas south of the interstates may see anywhere from 1″-2″ over the next week.

