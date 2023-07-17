Facebook
St. George district meeting set for Monday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents and supporters in St. George are coming together on Monday, July 17 to discuss a ruling that did not go in their favor.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal said that people living in the area could not split off from Baton Rouge and created their own city.

RELATED
Appeals court denies incorporation of City of St. George

Monday night’s meeting is the first since the ruling was passed down.

It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

