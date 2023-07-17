St. George district meeting set for Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents and supporters in St. George are coming together on Monday, July 17 to discuss a ruling that did not go in their favor.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal said that people living in the area could not split off from Baton Rouge and created their own city.

Monday night’s meeting is the first since the ruling was passed down.

It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.