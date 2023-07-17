SMART LIVING: How to make new friends

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Loneliness is on the rise in the United States, but there are ways to forge new friendships in your life.

Studies reveal more than 30% of Americans suffer from loneliness. Other research revealed the COVID-19 pandemic and social media have made making friends more difficult.

Ways to make new friends include joining a sports league or club. They offer great ways to meet people with similar interests.

Experts said you can also take a class at a community college. You’ll meet people and learn something at the same time.

You can also start your friendship journey online.

The best-rated apps to find a friend include UNBLND, which connects like-minded people based on their interests and hobbies.

The Friended app breaks the ice with interactive activities like video chat, guessing games, and quizzes. The app also has a community feature where you can post a public conversation starter to better connect with new people.

On Meetup, you can find groups of people with a common interest and join their scheduled events.

Remember, friendships take work. Research shows it takes about 11 different encounters, each three hours long, over the course of six months to turn an acquaintance into an actual friend.

When communicating, experts say you should ditch texting and call instead. Studies also show that face-to-face contact, even over video, made people feel less isolated and more connected.

