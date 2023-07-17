Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: How to make new friends

Loneliness is the latest public health epidemic, and one local expert spoke about potential...
Loneliness is the latest public health epidemic, and one local expert spoke about potential causes.(WNEM)
By Ally Stratis and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Loneliness is on the rise in the United States, but there are ways to forge new friendships in your life.

Studies reveal more than 30% of Americans suffer from loneliness. Other research revealed the COVID-19 pandemic and social media have made making friends more difficult.

Ways to make new friends include joining a sports league or club. They offer great ways to meet people with similar interests.

Experts said you can also take a class at a community college. You’ll meet people and learn something at the same time.

You can also start your friendship journey online.

The best-rated apps to find a friend include UNBLND, which connects like-minded people based on their interests and hobbies.

The Friended app breaks the ice with interactive activities like video chat, guessing games, and quizzes. The app also has a community feature where you can post a public conversation starter to better connect with new people.

On Meetup, you can find groups of people with a common interest and join their scheduled events.

Remember, friendships take work. Research shows it takes about 11 different encounters, each three hours long, over the course of six months to turn an acquaintance into an actual friend.

When communicating, experts say you should ditch texting and call instead. Studies also show that face-to-face contact, even over video, made people feel less isolated and more connected.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 17
Storms possible again today, then drier and very hot through the week
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Veto override session starts tomorrow; what will be the focus?
Police release name of suspect injured during Hammond officer-involved shooting
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot