Scanner audio appears to capture part of law enforcement response to Dow Plaquemine explosions

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The ongoing investigation into a series of explosions at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine means many of the details about the government’s emergency response won’t be made public for some time.

However, voices appearing to belong to Iberville Parish deputies were captured on publicly available police scanners, giving new insight into law enforcement’s priorities in the hours after the blasts.

In much of the audio that is available, the voices of law enforcement officers are heard appearing to discuss ways to expand a perimeter around Dow Chemical.

“Stop them [sic] cars from turning,” one person appearing to be a deputy says.

Other officials discuss getting additional help onto the scene.

“[Dow is] making a plan now to start putting some water on that fire and get it out shortly,” says another person.

“West Baton Rouge is going to send six units down to help with whatever y’all need,” says a voice appearing to belong to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Later on, a voice says law enforcement is taking calls from families that are eager to know when the emergency will be over.

“Residents are calling to find out if they can get back to their homes,” the person says.

Around 4 a.m., the announcement comes through that many in the parish have waited hours to hear.

“EOC just called to advise that they just sent out the message to give the all-clear on the shelter in place,” a person says.

Dow Chemical says it is still working to identify the cause of Friday night’s explosion.

Officials say that air quality tests have not picked up any dangerous chemicals in the air surrounding Dow Chemical, officials say.

