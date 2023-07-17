Road reopens after downed utility pole causes closure

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department said a road is now open after a downed utility pole forced the road to shut down early Monday morning.

Police said Burnside Road (Hwy. 44) was closed in all directions at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Orice Roth on July 17.

Authorities announced the road closure around 6 a.m. It reopened around 10 a.m.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

