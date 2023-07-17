Facebook
Road reopens after downed utility pole causes closure; traffic lights remain out

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department said a road is now open after a downed utility pole forced the road to shut down early Monday morning.

Police said Burnside Road (Hwy. 44) was closed in all directions at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Orice Roth on July 17.

Authorities announced the road closure around 6 a.m. It reopened around 10 a.m.

Gonzales Police said traffic lights remain out in the area.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

