Representatives from EBR courts to assist people with traffic citations Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you or someone you know, have a bench warrant for a delinquent traffic ticket, or is your license suspended because of an ignored traffic citation?

On Monday, July 17, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., all courts in East Baton Rouge Parish will have representatives at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, to assist people in recalling their traffic warrant, obtaining a new court date, and to guide people through the license reinstatement process.

International Day of Justice (Genevieve R | Central Police Department)

Representatives with the 19th JDC, Baton Rouge, Baker, and Zachary City Courts.

