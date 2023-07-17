Part of Perkins Road closed after large tree falls in roadway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of Perkins Road in Baton Rouge is closed after a large tree fell in the roadway on Monday, July 17.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Reymond Avenue.

Officials said the intersection is closed while crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

