Memorial car dedication built for fallen officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just a little over three miles from where three heroes lost their lives, Chris Wagley is building a memorial on wheels.

It was seven years ago when three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were killed and three injured in an ambush attack.

“Like 911, those two days are etched in my brain,” Wagley told WAFB.

In the garage at CSC Customs, Wagley and his crew are transforming an old police car. It will be lifted and wrapped in memory of the fallen and wounded officers. More than a tribute, he is hoping his project will force people to remember.

“I don’t want people to forget. I feel like if it’s on display, it will stay on minds,” explained Wagley.

Over the weekend, he had the inspiration to do something with the old unit, and says he never realized the anniversary of the attack was just around the corner.

But Wagley and his crew can’t do it alone.

“Of course, I would love to be a part of it. It’s a great experience,” Designer and Installer at BM Graphics and Window Films Josh Guitreau said.

The business is in charge of the graphics on the car. They are tasked with developing a look that embodies the strength of the city after the tragedy.

“We want to make sure Baton Rouge is known and also what happen,” Guitreau added.

Once complete, the project will be on display in front of the garage, but Wagley says he has bigger plans for the car.

“I can bring it to schools, parades, funeral processions. We will be able to use it a lot,” Wagley continued.

“2016 was a few years ago. Some people may have forgotten. For this to be rolling around, people can see it and remember,” said Guitreau.

The project is expected to be complete in a few weeks.

RELATED: Law enforcement agencies mark somber anniversary of 2016 ambush shooting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.