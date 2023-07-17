Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Memorial car dedication built for fallen officers

BRPD memorial car dedication
BRPD memorial car dedication(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just a little over three miles from where three heroes lost their lives, Chris Wagley is building a memorial on wheels.

It was seven years ago when three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were killed and three injured in an ambush attack.

“Like 911, those two days are etched in my brain,” Wagley told WAFB.

In the garage at CSC Customs, Wagley and his crew are transforming an old police car. It will be lifted and wrapped in memory of the fallen and wounded officers. More than a tribute, he is hoping his project will force people to remember.

“I don’t want people to forget. I feel like if it’s on display, it will stay on minds,” explained Wagley.

Over the weekend, he had the inspiration to do something with the old unit, and says he never realized the anniversary of the attack was just around the corner.

But Wagley and his crew can’t do it alone.

“Of course, I would love to be a part of it. It’s a great experience,” Designer and Installer at BM Graphics and Window Films Josh Guitreau said.

The business is in charge of the graphics on the car. They are tasked with developing a look that embodies the strength of the city after the tragedy.

“We want to make sure Baton Rouge is known and also what happen,” Guitreau added.

Once complete, the project will be on display in front of the garage, but Wagley says he has bigger plans for the car.

“I can bring it to schools, parades, funeral processions. We will be able to use it a lot,” Wagley continued.

“2016 was a few years ago. Some people may have forgotten. For this to be rolling around, people can see it and remember,” said Guitreau.

The project is expected to be complete in a few weeks.

RELATED: Law enforcement agencies mark somber anniversary of 2016 ambush shooting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

LA 1 in Brusly back open following crash involving dump truck
Baton Rouge officers Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald (Source: WAFB)
Law enforcement agencies mark somber anniversary of 2016 ambush shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 17
Storms possible again today, then drier and very hot through the week
Loneliness is the latest public health epidemic, and one local expert spoke about potential...
SMART LIVING: How to make new friends